Islanders News: Off to the second city

The Islanders had a well deserved recovery day after a traveling back-to-back sweep of the Hurricanes (in Raleigh) and the Avalanche (on the Island). Now they’ll prepare for Tuesday’s meeting with a Chicago Blackhawks team that was (and probably still is) expected to be a doormat but has had a surprisingly competent start to the season.

They feature former Isles assistant Luke Richardson as their head coach, and future Islander Patrick Kane is still their primary star. They’ll be without Seth Jones due to injury. They’ve hit a bit of a skid now, winless in three after losing a shootout last night to the WIld.

Meanwhile, on the homefront, after a thrilling three-game win streak that victimized two Cup contenders in the Canes and Avs and also the Rangers, we’re left to wonder who are the 5-4 Isles?

Islanders News

Note: Often on an off day, there’s not much new “news.” But check previous bits posts like Steve’s on Sunday for things you might have missed.

It wasn’t your usual Brocktober, but Brock Nelson finished the month on a high note. [Newsday]

The Isles are “playing on their toes,” no matter the situation. [AM NY]

And doing “the little things.” [Post]

Isles scored five 5v5 goals at CAR yesterday and four vs COL tonight.



In the other 15 games for CAR + COL this season they haven't allowed more than two. — Travis Flynn (@NDRedEagle) October 30, 2022

Elsewhere

In supremely amusing NHL news, last night’s results include the Ducks ending a seven-game slide by dumping the Leafs (teehee) in OT. The Blue Jackets also lost baaaaaad, 7-1 to the Devils. (Jesper Bratt extended his season-opening points streak to nine games!)

Tempe is likely to put the Coyotes’ arena proposal up to a referendum. [Sportsnet]

Ondrej Palat is on IR for the Devils. [ESPN]

Canucks management has warned players that there could be changes. [Sportsnet]

Jack Eichel scored this OT goal:

JACKIE ACES TAKES OVER FOR THE OT WINNER #VEGASBORN pic.twitter.com/5OEZYuG8N7 — That's Hockey Talk (@ThatsHockeyTalk) October 31, 2022

wish this could be a full game jersey #anaheimducks pic.twitter.com/2x8dT2jPWQ — Natasha Girshin (@NG3400) October 31, 2022

People sure can suck!