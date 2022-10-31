Islanders Anxiety - Episode 217 - Genuinely Pleasantly Surprised

Mike and Dan react to a three-game winning streak that they did not see coming and the Islanders showing resiliency in the face of some tough opponents.

They recap the victories over the Rangers, Hurricanes and Avalanche that were each significant in their own way; as either a needed thievery, a statement in a tough place to play or a show of never-say-die that was as encouraging as it was entertaining. They also spotlight certain performances and things that changed since their last, mostly angry and depressed, episode.

In the second half, they discuss a recent roster move (with an exclusive piece of insider material), and look ahead the team’s upcoming run through Midwest teams.

Finally, they shoutout heartfelt ceremonies, new faces on the job and elder statesmen that put much-needed smiles on their faces.

NOTE: New episode of Weird Islanders: The Podcast! releases this Friday, Nov. 4.

REFERENCES

Josh Bailey’s Road to 1,000 games video:

And the pre-game Silver Stick ceremony:

If you missed our episode on Bailey from last week, give it a listen.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour and “The Island” merch, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. Use the code ANXIETY at checkout to save 15% on your order.

Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena. Learn more at The Pinot Project.com. Please drink responsibly

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.