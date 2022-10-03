Islanders News: October preseason wins are fine

Sunday night in their first home preseason game, the New York Islanders fielded a reasonably “this is almost our opening lineup” at forward and at least three or arguably four of their expected blueline regulars, culminating in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

It’s just preseason, it was just Oct. 2, but at least they avoided perpetuating the anxiety of a winless preseason. They even got a couple power play goals, which may calm that “what happened to our special teams?” feeling, at least for a day.

The preseason is just weird, there’s no two ways about it. It’s always hard to really discern what means anything and what is just hockey’s normal Unpredictability Coefficient on steroids.

The Isles and Flyers do it again Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Islanders News

They scored a couple of power play goals, Alex Romanov threw several checks, and Brock Nelson made his preseason game debut. [Isles]

Samuel Bolduc returned to practice after missing five days with an undisclosed injury. [Isles]

Brock Nelson and Zach Parise like to stay in shape with some tennis in the summer. Nelson only recently took up the game, Parise has played since he was a kid: “I’m more of a defensive player, [Nelson] gets too anxious, and he tries to go for the winners,” [Isles]

Parise is looking for a rebound in his second season with the Isles, and sure wouldn’t mind hanging on Mathew Barzal’s wing for a while. [Newsday]

Oliver Wahlstrom gets the “Best Shape in My Life” preseason treatment: He stayed on Long Island over the summer, learned to cook better, worked out with Matt Martin, etc. [Isles]

Aatu Raty continues to get power play looks, a sign that the team brass likes what they see in him so far. [Newsday]

Semyon Varlamov talks about the game, though the first question about his decision to go without the “dangler” plastic neck guard that floats below many goalies’ cages:

Varlamov Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/Ss3m5qcf5F — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 3, 2022

Elsewhere