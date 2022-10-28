New York Islanders @ Carolina Hurricanes: Josh Bailey, Game 1,000 for the Island [Game 8 thread]

Josh Bailey, Game 1000*.

*and 71

He’s been through some shit, he’s seen some shit, and he’s kept on keeping on. He’s been part of epic moments, many behind-the-scenes community efforts, and welcoming other players who’ve come into the Islanders universe.

Tonight he finds himself in a familiar setting — an Islanders squad with a precarious “Who are we?” footing in a young season, under a new coach.

They’re in Raleigh to face the 4-1-1 Carolina Hurricanes, whose 22% power play will come up against the Islanders’ yet-unblemished penalty kill.