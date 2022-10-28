Islanders Anxiety - Episode 216 - Josh Bailey 1000 Games Special

Mike and Dan celebrate Josh Bailey as he crosses the 1,000 games mark, a unique player reaching a unique place in Islanders history.

They talk about his Bailey’s drafting and difficult development, his beyond quiet demeanor, and his accomplishments throughout his unexpectedly long career on Long Island. Bailey’s undeterred and under-the-radar personality makes him a rarity among professional athletes. And his longevity, along with his under-appreciated skills, have placed him high on the team’s all time scoring lists, despite half the fanbase constantly trying to trade him every day since 2008.

Congrats, Josh. It’s okay to smile.

