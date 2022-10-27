Islanders News: Sorokin dispatches Rangers, Bellows hits waivers

The Islanders awake today as winners. The Rangers? Losers. All is well for a Thursday. Enjoy your interactions with coworkers and rebel siblings.
Islanders News
- It appears the Isles have made their decision on the crowd of 13th forwards as Kieffer Bellows is on waivers. [Newsday | Post]
About last night:
- Sorokin blanks the Rangers. [Newsday]
- The Islanders “imposed their will.” [Post]
- However the Rangers feel they should stay the course. [Post]
- Three Takeaways: The Sorokin & Palmieri Show, wrapped up with a strong overall final 10 minutes of the game. [Isles]
- You know what stinks though? Just one Rangers-Isles game at the flashdrive arena. [Newsday]
- A festive night for Stan Fischler, who gets the pressbox named in his honor. [Newsday]
- In time for the Smurfs fans, Denis Potvin debuts his Potvin Socks. [Isles]
- It’s just nice to get to hear Ilya Sorokin talk, hopefully we get some more of it:
"Thanks to the guys in front. They did a great job."— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 27, 2022
More from Sorokin ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BfhaajMvTZ
Bailey Nears Milestone
Friday will be Josh Bailey’s 1,000th NHL regular season game (and 1,071st NHL game if you count playoffs, which we absolutely should with career milestones but do not for some reason).
Asked Josh Bailey about his upcoming 1,000th game on Friday night at Carolina: "It's tough to not get emotional thinking about it."— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 27, 2022
Says his parents will make the trip.
Elsewhere
Just a couple of other NHL scores last night.
- Tough news for the Senators and Josh Norris, who is out long term and possibly even the season.[Sportsnet]
- Say it ain’t so! It’s the end of 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- James van Riemsdyk has finger surgery, shelf time unknown. [TSN]
- The Canadiens scoop up another former first-round pick from the Hawks. [Sportsnet]
- The Coyotes and ASU are “helping each other” at the new collegiate arena. [NHL]
- The GM of the winless Canucks says he is working with Bruce Boudreau to find a solution, implication being that he’s not working to find a replacement. [TSN | NHL]
- But it sure looks like a crossroads for the team. Again. [FTW]
- Cal Ripken, who proved that endurance in baseball isn’t that hard, congratulates fellow iron man Phil Kessel. [NHL]
- The Leafs aren’t blowing everyone away to start the season, therefore there must be angst. [Sportsnet]
- Auston Matthews has only one goal, so surely something must be wrong with last season’s 60-goal scorer. [Sportsnet]
- Brad Marchand is closer than expected to returning to disgracing himself and the NHL. [NHL]
