Islanders News: Sorokin dispatches Rangers, Bellows hits waivers

The Islanders awake today as winners. The Rangers? Losers. All is well for a Thursday. Enjoy your interactions with coworkers and rebel siblings.

Islanders News

It appears the Isles have made their decision on the crowd of 13th forwards as Kieffer Bellows is on waivers. [Newsday | Post]

About last night:

Sorokin blanks the Rangers. [Newsday]

The Islanders “imposed their will.” [Post]

However the Rangers feel they should stay the course. [Post]

Three Takeaways: The Sorokin & Palmieri Show, wrapped up with a strong overall final 10 minutes of the game. [Isles]

You know what stinks though? Just one Rangers-Isles game at the flashdrive arena. [Newsday]

A festive night for Stan Fischler, who gets the pressbox named in his honor. [Newsday]

In time for the Smurfs fans, Denis Potvin debuts his Potvin Socks. [Isles]

It’s just nice to get to hear Ilya Sorokin talk, hopefully we get some more of it:

"Thanks to the guys in front. They did a great job."



More from Sorokin ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BfhaajMvTZ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 27, 2022

Bailey Nears Milestone

Friday will be Josh Bailey’s 1,000th NHL regular season game (and 1,071st NHL game if you count playoffs, which we absolutely should with career milestones but do not for some reason).

Asked Josh Bailey about his upcoming 1,000th game on Friday night at Carolina: "It's tough to not get emotional thinking about it."



Says his parents will make the trip. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 27, 2022

Elsewhere

