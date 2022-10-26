New York Islanders vs. Rangers [Game #7 thread]

Something’s got to give for both New York combatants tonight as the Islanders are on a three-game losing streak while the Rangers are also winless in three, though they have some regulation points to show for their efforts.

It’s the only meeting of the season between these two to take place on Long Island, a much-lamented “feature” of the NHL’s semi-balanced schedule.

Also: the U.S. (and local) TV coverage is TNT exclusive, so figure that out.

The Islanders are honoring Stan Fischler, who covered both teams in his storied career.

My sincerest possible THANKS to the @NYIslanders' #JonLedecky and #ScottMalkin for honoring me and thanks for all the good wishes up and down the line.

I could not be more appreciative nor grateful. Special THANKS to all who showed at the dinner last night.

For me -- glorious! — Stan Fischler (@StanFischler) October 26, 2022

...and their waiving Kieffer Bellows, who can’t catch a break.

Lane Lambert may have yet another line shuffle up his sleeve, this time giving a primo opportunity to Oliver Wahlstrom next to Mathew Barzal (and Josh Bailey).

So, it *APPEARS* as if this will be the line combinations for tomorrow against the Rangers:

12-13-26

27-29-18

11-44-21

Identity Line



Defense pairs remain as per usual.#NHL #Isles @AGrossNewsday @ColinSNewsday #NYR — Denis P. Gorman (@DenisGorman) October 25, 2022

The expected goalie matchup is Ilya Sorokin opposite old friend Jaroslav Halak. Last time Halak was in an Islanders uniform, Sorokin was 22 years old and starring in Moscow.