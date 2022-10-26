 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders vs. Rangers [Game #7 thread]

The Short Islanders pay their lone visit.

One of the guys who can score right now.
Something’s got to give for both New York combatants tonight as the Islanders are on a three-game losing streak while the Rangers are also winless in three, though they have some regulation points to show for their efforts.

It’s the only meeting of the season between these two to take place on Long Island, a much-lamented “feature” of the NHL’s semi-balanced schedule.

Also: the U.S. (and local) TV coverage is TNT exclusive, so figure that out.

The Islanders are honoring Stan Fischler, who covered both teams in his storied career.

...and their waiving Kieffer Bellows, who can’t catch a break.

Lane Lambert may have yet another line shuffle up his sleeve, this time giving a primo opportunity to Oliver Wahlstrom next to Mathew Barzal (and Josh Bailey).

The expected goalie matchup is Ilya Sorokin opposite old friend Jaroslav Halak. Last time Halak was in an Islanders uniform, Sorokin was 22 years old and starring in Moscow.

