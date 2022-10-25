Islanders News: Candlesticks make a nice gift

With the Islanders having an extra day between games, absolutely nothing has changed since yesterday. But following a 2-4 team whose preseason concerns have been on display, an extra off day is just a chance to sustain our anxiety.

Right now I picture the Islanders gathering like that mound scene in Bull Durham, where everyone’s got a trivial issue like a fawning dad in the stands or a curse on the glove or a completely unbelievable degree of excitement about a teammate’s wedding engagement. (It’s a dated reference, yes, the scene probably doesn’t hold up to 21st-century humor sensibilities — and I’m not sure there was ever an era where candlesticks made a nice gift.)

At least the penalty kills isn’t (currently) an issue!

But between the scratches, the line remixes, the goofy goals conceded and inert 5-on-5 threats, the Islanders could be having mound meetings about any number of topics this week. Alas, in their search for solutions, candlesticks aren’t gonna cut it.

The #Isles scored 15 goals this weekend! Here are 5 from yesterday's game pic.twitter.com/7RDcqLna3w — Bridgeport Islanders (@AHLIslanders) October 24, 2022

Comment of the Day

I have to say, while watching (and rooting for) a struggling team sucks, the mix of histrionics and gallows humor it brings out in commentariat can be a joy. This comment out of nowhere (when rehashing the Existence of Jason Chimera) had me guffaw:

just saying i was at the cheetahs 1000th game which was celebrated on home NYI brooklyn ice and well…i have no clue why i am even mentioning this. >>#35jersey

Sabres captain Jochen Hecht and Islanders captain Bill Guerin pose for a ceremonial faceoff with Christie Brinkley in 2007 pic.twitter.com/nSLnTuf1S1 — Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) October 24, 2022

Elsewhere

Monday night’s NHL scores include the Oilers beating the Penguins and the Capitals doubling up the Devils.