Islanders Anxiety - Episode 215 - And Then It Went to Hell

The Islanders drop three games in a row and Mike and Dan aren’t happy about it, or about their upcoming schedule of difficult opponents.

They discuss all of the many things that went wrong against the Devils, Lightning and Panthers that have left the Islanders at 2-4 and looking very much like the disjointed, ineffective mess they were last season. After a summer of almost no changes and talking up how last year was a fluke, the players and management have done nothing to prove otherwise, leaving fans distraught and angry as another season teeters on the brink before the first month is over.

In the second half, they look at upcoming games against quality competition in the Rangers, Hurricanes and Avalanche, and how the Islanders would need to win at least two in order to get back on track.

Finally, they tie a bow on the return of the Fisherman logo and how fans reacted to the rollout. Remember: a logo does not define who you are as a person.

REFERENCES

None. Win some games.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour and “The Island” merch, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. Use the code ANXIETY at checkout to save 15% on your order.

Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena. Learn more at The Pinot Project.com. Please drink responsibly

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.