Islanders Gameday News: Just touring through Florida

The Islanders are in the nation’s swampy dangling digit to play the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight and the Florida Panthers tomorrow night.

The Lightning, no longer defending champions — and no longer Islanders-eliminators because we decided to skip the 2022 playoffs — are coming off a game in South Florida last night, so we can’t complain too much about the back-to-back factor here. They won in overtime, with Isles nemesis Brayden Point tying the game in the third before netting the OT winner.

The Lightning are off to a slow start this year (2-3), but as Raw Charge has noted, they did that last season too and it didn’t mess with their charge to a third consecutive Stanley Cup final. Steven Stamkos already has 7 goals.

First Islanders Goal picks go here. There is no cash prize for winning, but on your deathbed, Radek Martinek will circle the room, smiling and waving to your family and friends.

Islanders News

The Islanders must regroup after that embarrassing no-show against the Devils. [Newsday]

In the preview for tonight, the official site quotes Lane Lambert describing that effort as unacceptable, and can’t happen again. [Isles]

Notes on an uneven homestand (actually 2-2 is very even, but you catch the drift). [Athletic]

Felix Potvin was all of these: 1) a star goalie for the Leafs, 2) bumped from his job by Curtis Joseph (who was once also “the cat” before he became CuJo), 3) a pretty big acquisition for Mike Milbury, 4) an instant flop as an Islander. He’s the latest Weird Islander subject, with a special guest exiled in D.C. [LHH]

(Yester)day in Isles history: Charles Wang passes away. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Just three games in the NHL last night, including that Lightning win over their little brother.