Islanders News: Yikes doesn’t cut it

Final score: New Jersey Devils, 4 – New York Islanders, 1.

On a day when the Islanders unveiled a jersey that pays homage to one worn in 1995, the teams produced a final evocative of 1995.

Of course, those Devils were of the grind-it-out mold; these new Devils are fast and skilled. They skated circles around the mostly veteran Islanders, who looked disconnected and a step behind all night. Maybe they’re sick or something. But not a good way to end this homestand and bank points before the strength-of-schedule increases.

The GM of those 1995 Devils was none other than current Islanders GM and President Lou Lamoriello, who turns 80 years old today. Happy birthday, Lou.

Also, look out today for the return of Weird Islanders: The Podcast!

Islanders News

Recaps from last night:

“Flat and vacant” is well-put. So is, “That was so bad.” [LHH]

The Devils overwhelmed the Islanders. [Newsday]

Ilya Sorokin was the only one who showed up to play last night. [3 Takeaways]

But the Islanders utterly failed to get even close to his level. [NY Post]

I’m not too concerned yet with the composition of the team, but it’s a bit too early to look so lethargic. [amNY]

They had no answer for the speed of New Jersey. [NY Post]

It’s early still, but even dating back to the last few years with this core, it’s stunning how much this team wins when it scores three goals—and how much they lose when they don’t. [NYI Skinny]

Not just recaps:

As you all know already, the Fisherman is officially back, though he has been Reverse Retro’d. [Islanders | Newsday]

And Christian Arnold says good on the Islanders for finally not ignoring that it happened and embracing it. It’s about time, he says. [amNY]

The players are excited to wear it. [Islanders]

Kevin Kurz compiled his observations from the opening homestand: good goaltending, Alex Romanov being a bit raw but energetic, and some less-than-stellar hockey last night after some good-looking hockey to begin (including their first loss to a theoretically better Florida Panthers team). [The Athletic]

I swear they’re allergic to playing well when they get the chance to do so together, but Anthony Beauvillier got a brief run with Mathew Barzal. That ended already. [Newsday]

This (Yester)Day in Isles History: Bryan Trottier, at last, watched his no. 19 banner rise to the rafters at Nassau Coliseum (2001).

On Island Ice Episode 143, which dropped before the game, Andrew Gross spoke about what was the good start the team had, chatted with Oliver Wahlstrom and J-G Pageau, and answered your questions.

This weekend is the home opener for the Bridgeport Islanders. Here's what you can expect if you’re headed to the game. [B-Isles] Also, they’ll hold a Toiletry Drive before the game if you can donate.

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include even more young teams making veteran teams look old: The Senators fell behind 2-0 but roared back to win 5-2 over the Capitals, and the Sabres rode Alex Tuch’s first career hat-trick to a stunning road win over the previously unbeaten Calgary Flames. The Sabres swept what is now the extremely tough province of Alberta.