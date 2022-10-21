Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 15 - Felix Potvin (with guest John Muir aka @OlegKvasha)

Mike and Dan kick off a new season of Weird Islanders: The Podcast! with both a guest and a subject they’ve been looking forward to for a long time. Felix Potvin’s time with the Islanders lasted less than one calendar year. But the circumstances of his arrival and departure, not to mention his dreadful win-loss record, are endlessly fascinating.

Examining “The Cat,” is our friend John Muir, who you may have seen around Twitter under the handle of @OlegKvasha. We ask John just how he came about using that name, if he’s ever been mistaken for the man himself (Spoiler: yes, by some of Kvasha’s old Islanders teammates) and why Oleg means so much to him. Then it’s on to a deep dive into one of the most bizarre periods in Islanders history, and the star-crossed goalie that plays a starring role in it.

Thanks again to John for coming on. If you’re not doing so already, follow him at @OlegKvasha on Twitter and read his blog at Capitol District Islander for more awesome Islanders randomness.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

It’s hard to overstate what a star Potvin was when he was with the Leafs. Here’s the bad ass poster John said he had (as did a lot of other folks back then):

But with one free agency signing, things went off the rails. “I’m certainly real happy to go there. It’s been very hard for six months but you know, today is like a second start to my career.” Uh, yeah, about that Felix...

Meanwhile, the man who he was traded for was, “is excited that he gets to play in a city like Toronto where hockey means so much.” Bet he was.

Potvin’s second start as an Islander. Some nice saves but it would be part of a string of five straight losses to start his time with his new team.

The end came quickly (and as usual for Mike Milbury, were 50 cents on the dollar).

The closing theme this week is “The Walking Dead” by The Dropkick Murphys. It’ll make sense when you hear John’s story of a close encounter he had with Potvin years after his Islanders tenure had ended.

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

