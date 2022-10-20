 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils [Game 4 thread]

The end of the homestand.

By Dominik
/ new
NHL: OCT 06 Devils at Islanders Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s the end of the four-game homestand: The New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils and aim for a third win in a row.

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...