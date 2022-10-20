Islanders Gameday News: Devils up next, retro fisherman to follow

The Islanders close out their season-opening homestand tonight with a visit from the New Jersey Devils. The team from Newark started the season — which is supposed to be one where they finally emerge from the rebuild shadows — with two frustrating losses, but they rallied in the third period for their first win a couple of nights ago.
Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here. There’s no money involved, but if you win, on your deathbed John Tonelli and Ralph Macchio will play that siren for you until you expire.
Islanders News
The Isles had a day off, so no real news, but:
- Jon Ledecky rode the LIRR to the arena, smiled with fans, flexed that thumb. [Isles]
- The latest guest on Talkin’ Isles...Micheal [sic] Haley! Of course Friday Fight Fest and his amazing first NHL goal came up. [Isles]
- Lou Lamoriello is turning 80, still says the same things he said when he was 50. [Post]
- Some reverse retro jersey leaks, including the fisherman returns for the Isles. [Sportslogos] (Weirdly, the Isles and Adidas bother to release a Tweet that shows nothing and shares nothing, other than a “reboot” is coming soon.) [UPDATE: Confirmed, you can see all 32 reverse-retro designs here.]
I think a version or cropped shot like this photo leaked over the summer, but apparently this is a look at a reverse retro coming from the Isles. Very fisherman and wavy, but not so teal:
The #Isles new #ReverseRetro is among those that leaked tonight. The original tweet appears to have been deleted so I'm sharing a saved version of the image.— icethetics (@icethetics) October 20, 2022
Really sharp, modern update to that ’90s design. pic.twitter.com/3B72UC4MRo
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include just one of note, the Panthers ending the Flyers’ shocking perfect start to the season.
- For tonight’s opponent: Is it ever too early to fire your coach? Like Lindy Ruff, for example? [All About the Jersey]
- In Florida, Paul Maurice is trying to be a different coach — still with his same mastery and obsession over details, but trying to reduce the number of details that matter. [NHL]
- In contrast, Sheldon Keefe coaches in Toronto, where everything you say or don’t say can haunt you. So he opened his morning skate by clarifying harsh remarks he made after their loss to the Coyotes — aiming to clear the air with “elite” players before they faced “why does your coach hate you?” questions from the rabid Taranna media. [NHL | TSN]
- In Vancouver, Jim Rutherford kind of calls out his team but also says they can get out of it. [Sportsnet]
- In Calgary, the city and the Flames have agreed to “a fresh start” on their aborted arena talks. [TSN]
- Gabriel Landeskog finally had arthroscopic surgery on that knee that bothered him last season, and he’s expected to miss 12 weeks. [NHL]
- Also out long-term, but not season ending: Aaron Ekblad, on LTIR, again. [NHL]
- And Jake Muzzin heads to IR (neck) after a fluke collision vs. the Coyotes. [TSN]
- Some guy who goes by Connor Brown will be out long term for the Capitals. [NHL]
- The Flyers claimed former KHLer Lukas Sedlak off waivers from Colorado. [TSN]
- About that “$1 million or $4 million” projected rise in the salary cap. [Pension Plan Puppets]
