Islanders Gameday News: Devils up next, retro fisherman to follow

The Islanders close out their season-opening homestand tonight with a visit from the New Jersey Devils. The team from Newark started the season — which is supposed to be one where they finally emerge from the rebuild shadows — with two frustrating losses, but they rallied in the third period for their first win a couple of nights ago.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here. There’s no money involved, but if you win, on your deathbed John Tonelli and Ralph Macchio will play that siren for you until you expire.

Islanders News

The Isles had a day off, so no real news, but:

Jon Ledecky rode the LIRR to the arena, smiled with fans, flexed that thumb. [Isles]

The latest guest on Talkin’ Isles...Micheal [sic] Haley! Of course Friday Fight Fest and his amazing first NHL goal came up. [Isles]

Lou Lamoriello is turning 80, still says the same things he said when he was 50. [Post]

Some reverse retro jersey leaks, including the fisherman returns for the Isles. [Sportslogos] (Weirdly, the Isles and Adidas bother to release a Tweet that shows nothing and shares nothing, other than a “reboot” is coming soon.) [UPDATE: Confirmed, you can see all 32 reverse-retro designs here.]

I think a version or cropped shot like this photo leaked over the summer, but apparently this is a look at a reverse retro coming from the Isles. Very fisherman and wavy, but not so teal:

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include just one of note, the Panthers ending the Flyers’ shocking perfect start to the season.