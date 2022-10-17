Islanders Anxiety - Episode 214 - Cautiously Encouraged

Mike and Dan look at the Islanders first two games of the season and what’s different but the same about the team this time around.

They dissect the 3-1 loss to Florida on opening night and how it gave fans a “same old shit” feeling, despite the Islanders playing a brand new style of hockey. They then look at the 7-1 demolition of Anaheim two nights later and how the new philosophy seemed to gel in the (almost) ideal way. They also discuss some younger players that made a difference and some who... have not.

In the second half, they preview a stretch that’s crucial even this early in the year, and give their opinions on some game ops changes that either have been (thankfully) removed or should be.

Finally, they give some updates on former Islanders catching on after their PTOs had expired.

REMINDER THAT WEIRD ISLANDERS: THE PODCAST! IS BACK THIS FRIDAY, OCT. 21st. The first episode is an instant classic, so don’t miss it!

Congrats to Michael Dal Colle. Good luck in Finland.

