Islanders News: “Aggressive” approach to offense, signs of growth from the youth

Well, I said I would try to post Sunday afternoon. Monday morning is close enough, right?

Saturday’s home game against the Anaheim Ducks ended as a big win for the New York Islanders, their first of the season. They hung seven goals on Anaheim and looked impressive in doing so. But to be fair, the Ducks had traveled the day before. Also, while they have a lot of young talent, they still have a ways to go in their rebuild.

As Dom wrote in his recap, it’s too early to draw any conclusions about the Islanders, Lane Lambert’s system, or how the Islanders play Lambert’s system. But it was nonetheless encouraging to watch, and it’s always encouraged to bank points.

Islanders News

Recaps from Saturday’s win:

Of the seven goals, five were credited among three defensemen: Scott Mayfield and Robin Salo—who form a defense pair and share the same birthday, which just so happened to be the day before this game and whose birthdays are one day apart—each scored twice, and Noah Dobson added one. (On the edit: appears I was too Eager for the Narrative, but Salo’s birthday is actually the 13th, and Mayfield’s the 14th; close, but no same birthday cigar.) [LHH]

and whose birthdays are one day apart—each scored twice, and Noah Dobson added one. (On the edit: appears I was too Eager for the Narrative, but Salo’s birthday is actually the 13th, and Mayfield’s the 14th; close, but no same birthday cigar.) [LHH] It was also the return of Cal Clutterbuck and Oliver Wahlstrom, who took a great stretch pass from J-G Pageau and turned it into a beautiful, backhand roofer. [3 Takeaways | Newsday]

The game was out of hand by the time Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, so it only stung because it killed Ilya Sorokin’s shutout. [NHL]

But Sorokin was very good when he needed to be. And twelve Islanders had points; Anders Lee, with three assists, led the way. [Rapid Recap]

It was a big enough that the writers all got to use the word “rout.” [Newsday]

Also, it was, of course, the first win of Lane Lambert’s head coaching career. Does he get the game puck for that? [amNY]

More on one of the belated birthday boys in Scott Mayfield; it was the first two-goal game of his career, one day after turning 30. [NY Post]

Ye olde cinematic recap:

Other Isles bits:

The more “aggressive” pace on offense has been noticeable through two games, and it looks like the Isles instinctively know how to avoid getting caught out of position going the other way. Perhaps four years under Barry Trotz can do that to a team. Or perhaps that’s Lane, too. [amNY]

The ever “calm, cool” Ilya Sorokin has started the first two games, and it appears he will indeed get the lion’s share of the starts. [Newsday]

Wahlstrom needs to put the disappointment of last season behind him, and if Saturday was any indication, he has. He looked good; he looked loosened up. [Newsday]

It was a strong start for Wahlstrom and for Anthony Beauvillier, who scored Saturday night and was arguably their best forward. If the Islanders are going to get back to the playoffs, great seasons from these two especially will be critical. [The Athletic]

Elsewhere

No NHL games yesterday, but here are the rest of Saturday’s scores.