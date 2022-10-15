New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks: Clutterbuck returns? [Game #2 thread]

It’s just the second game of the season for the New York Islanders tonight and already they have news: Cal Clutterbuck has been activated from IR, and Sebastian Aho has been placed on IR [hmmm emoji].

Aho’s “injury” may be strictly in Lou’s mind.

Sebastian Aho on IR and Cal Clutterbuck activated for #Isles.



Aho participated in morning skate and stayed out with extras for another 45 minutes today. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 15, 2022

With Clutterbuck’s expected return, one suspects the Islanders will recreate the “Identity Line” after experimenting for one game without it. But will he bump Nikita Soshnikov from the lineup, or will Kieffer Bellows draw the consequence while Soshnikov moves up?

It looks like Ilya Sorokin will start in net again.

For the Ducks, in addition to young magician Trevor Zegras (alas, no more Sonny Milano), they also now have top 2021 pick Mason McTavish as a regular, after he got the nine-game trial last season. Also: old friend Ryan Strome, now on the west coast.

Game time is 7:30. This is your in-game (and possibly post-game) discussion thread.