 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks: Clutterbuck returns? [Game #2 thread]

The Islanders go back to the old formula.

By Dominik
/ new
Anaheim Ducks v New York Islanders Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

It’s just the second game of the season for the New York Islanders tonight and already they have news: Cal Clutterbuck has been activated from IR, and Sebastian Aho has been placed on IR [hmmm emoji].

Aho’s “injury” may be strictly in Lou’s mind.

With Clutterbuck’s expected return, one suspects the Islanders will recreate the “Identity Line” after experimenting for one game without it. But will he bump Nikita Soshnikov from the lineup, or will Kieffer Bellows draw the consequence while Soshnikov moves up?

It looks like Ilya Sorokin will start in net again.

For the Ducks, in addition to young magician Trevor Zegras (alas, no more Sonny Milano), they also now have top 2021 pick Mason McTavish as a regular, after he got the nine-game trial last season. Also: old friend Ryan Strome, now on the west coast.

Game time is 7:30. This is your in-game (and possibly post-game) discussion thread.

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...