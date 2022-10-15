Islanders Gameday News: Ducks fly in

The New York Islanders will attempt to reverse their opening night loss as the Anaheim Ducks come to town.
The Ducks struggled last year but they have lots of young talent on the rise.
For the Islanders...not much news so far but we’ll update if there are any significant lineup hints during the day. Will Kieffer Bellows be replaced? Will Ilya Sorokin get another start or will the Isles alternate a bit to begin the season? You know, those kinds of burning Game 2 of 82 questions.
Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.
Islanders News
- Previewing tonight’s game. [Isles]
- Anders Lee says it’s another step in “building our game.” [Newsday]
- Bridgeport lost their first game, 3-1 to the P-Bruins. [B-Isles]
- Maven’s Memories: Shorthanded wizard Anders Kallur. [Isles]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the Rangers losing hard to the Jets.
- The Capitals decided to dump their goalies, one of them beat them in his first match as a goaltender for the Leafs. [Sportsnet]
- Mike Keenan will coach host Italy at the 2026 Olympics, when he’ll be 76. [AP]
- As a new Battle of Alberta looms, the Flames insist they are over last spring’s playoff loss. [TSN]
- In which Mark Spector pens the Evander Kane redemption story. [Sportsnet]
- Jack Eichel is enjoying the chill time zone in Vegas. [Ringer]
