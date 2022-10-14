Islanders News: New approach, new blueline look, work to be done

Thursday night’s home opener to kick off the Islanders’ 50th-anniversary season was a bit of a dud in highlights and outcome. But it wasn’t a humiliation (nor a dreaded shutout), and the game was up for grabs throughout.

The most significant change this season, the Islanders blueline (in: Alex Romanov and Robin Salo; out: Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene), was part of the focus — and each newcomer had his difficulties, particularly Salo.

Up front, many are expecting Mathew Barzal to be unleashed, and he definitely generated opportunities and held on to the puck longer than he would when following Peak Trotz instructions.

In both cases, it didn’t show up on the scoreboard, but offered hints of things to watch as we page through the book of Lane Lambert.

And of course, the primary question for this season remains: The Islanders want to open up a little more and be aggressive, but do they have the personnel to achieve good results with that approach?

Islanders News

3 Takeaways, and Lambert quotes: “We had pockets that were good.” [Isles]

For the first game, mixed results on the blueline. [Athletic]

But it was another dropped home opener, with low offense. [Newsday]

The Skinny: It wasn’t just you, about that first period. “The first period featured 32 face-offs, just shy of the club record for face-offs in a period (35) which was set Feb. 9, 2016, in Columbus [Isles]

Original Islander Ed Westfall dropped the ceremonial puck to kick off the 50th anniversary. [Newsday]

An omen for the season? Thursday the Islanders rang the bell at the NYSE, then promptly watch the Dow drop over 500 points before rebounding by 1,500 to finish up 827+ on the day. [Isles]

Oliver Wahlstrom is working back from a minor injury with his spot in the lineup in jeopardy. (Then again, Kieffer Bellows wasn’t used much down the stretch in the opener, so...no telling where this goes.) [Post]

True, Matthew Tkachuk “scored in his debut” like the headline advertises, but that was an empty netter. It was all his other danger and nuisance creation that had an impact. Also, Paul Maurice said his high-octane team approached this game with a playoff grind-it-out mentality. [NHL]

More from the Panthers end: Happy Tkachuk debut, and a Bobrovsky who looked in form. [Litter Box Cats]

This already receives more attention than it deserves, but the Post recaps the failed (staged?) wedding proposal last night. Really the only redeeming element was Shannon and A.J.’s intermission advice to guys, essentially, “Um...don’t do that.” [Post]

The +7 for #Isles Barzal in on-ice high-danger chances 5v5 vs FLA (8-1) is better than any game last season, when he ended up +5 three times:



5-0 vs BUF (Dec 30th)

6-1 at WPG (11/6)

6-1 vs CGY (11/20)



Most last season was 8 vs TBL on 4/29 (8-5).



via Natural Stat Trick — Travis Flynn (@NDRedEagle) October 14, 2022

If you’re wondering why it’s a National Holiday on Long Island: https://t.co/y8tBAUMDcs — Michael Leboff (@TheBigLeebowski) October 14, 2022

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Flyers dumping the Devils, the Penguins and Smurfs also winning, while the Capitals fell to the Maple Leafs, whose new motto is “Forever Don’t Quit.”