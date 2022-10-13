New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers: Home opener [Game 1 thread]

The New York Islanders open the 2022-23 season tonight vs. the Florida Panthers, launching a seasonlong saga of hopes, anxiety and despair/elation. They will choose the boundaries for us, as we choose how to interpret the adventure.

In addition to the usual home opener festivities, the 7:30 scheduled start will include stuff about their 50th anniversary season — 15 of which have included fan favorite/scapegoat Josh Bailey. Be prepared for tears, chills, and then a game.

Who’s the 12th forward in the Isles lineup? We’ll learn by puck drop, and not that much sooner.

Only fitting to highlight Olli Jokinen history as these two teams get together...(also: holy cow, Nathan Horton, and Ed Belfour-as-Panther!):

Opening night! Here’s a reminder from 2007 of how far the Florida Panthers and video editing technology have come.#FlaPanthers #TimeToHunt #VamosGatos #NHL pic.twitter.com/QSedCPoCWu — Panthers Historian (@FlaCatsHistory) October 13, 2022

