Islanders News: The new season has begun

The regular season is officially underway. This was also true over the weekend, as the season began in Prague with the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks. But North America has joined the party.

The New York Islanders will have to wait until tomorrow to get down, and they get the new-look Florida Panthers as their first challenge. On the other hand, this will be Matthew Tkachuk’s first-ever game with the Panthers. Paul Maurice, as well. Indeed, plenty of eyes will be on Florida—and thus on the Islanders, too.

Though they don’t play today, the Islanders can say the season has begun for them in one other way: Their hashtag has their logo again. Although, you probably can’t see it here, because reasons.

Islanders News

The Panthers won the Presidents Trophy last season, but they’re a significantly different team now. Still, this game figures to be a big test for the Islanders. [Newsday]

After setting the Isles' roster, GM Lou Lamoriello spoke with the media Monday. Here are five takeaways. [Islanders]

One major takeaway is that it appears that the twelfth forward spot, for now, will be duked out between Kieffer Bellows and Oliver Wahlstrom, and possibly Nikita Soshnikov. But I suspect that Cal Clutterbuck is in and out of the lineup frequently enough that Soshnikov when he plays will play there. [amNY]

Another major takeaway is that Aatu Räty, William Dufour, and Simon Holmström are more ready for the NHL than the team thought they’d be. [amNY]

The formula for returning to the playoffs is creating offense without sacrificing defense. Luckily, the goaltending will be good. [NY Post]

But will the offense actually be better? The question is how much of the scoring wingers’ slow starts were bad luck and how much was their skill level, possibly in decline. [The Athletic]

Seven facts about no. 41, Nikita Soshnikov. [Islanders]

The Islanders have partnered with some tech startup for chat purposes. Now, we can chat with the team, I think. [Islanders]

This (Yester)Day in Isles History: Rookie Bryan Trottier, playing in his second NHL game, scored a hat trick and added two assists to help the Isles to a 7-0 win in their home opener (1975); Clark Gillies relinquished the captaincy to Denis Potvin (1979); Peter Laviolette became the first coach ever to win his first four road games (2001).

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Rangers jumping on the Lightning and the Golden Knights snatching a victory from the Kings with 25 seconds on the clock.