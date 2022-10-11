Islanders News: 2022-23 opening roster set

The New York Islanders joined the rest of the league in doing us that kindly favor of formally announcing who will be on the season-opening roster for 2022-23.

There are no surprises for those who followed along during preseason — you’re hereby forgiven if you did not, in pursuit of alternative sports tragedies — but one note if you’re just joining is that Cal Clutterbuck begins the season on IR with a (wait for it...) unspecified injury. The team has professed as little concern about the severity of Clutterbuck’s injury as you likely feel about whether he’s in the lineup.

Scott Mayfield also is deemed day-to-day, and close enough to possibly be available for opening night Thursday against the Panthers. So the Islanders have made it through another preseason without the kind of catastrophic Streit/Okposo injury of yore.

The Islanders will carry two extra forwards (14 total), whom you might reasonably suggest are Ross Johnston and September signing Nikita Soshnikov, and one extra defenseman (7 total), who is more probably Sebastian Aho.

Robin Salo has indeed won a spot on the blueline, as expected. Soshnikov signed out of the blue at age 28 after several seasons in the KHL, which followed multiple years in the Leafs organization under Lou Lamoriello. There are no guarantees and Lamoriello referred to his addition as an “entry-level contract,” though it is not technically that. (If I were to hazard a diagnosis, I’d call it an escape from geopolitical hell contract.)

Lamoriello, by the way, also did everyone the favor of speaking to the press, 13 minutes of which you can hear here. He said training camp went according to plan under new coach Lane Lambert, he praised the effort of the waived-and-demoted right shots Grant Hutton and Paul Ladue, and he said rookie forwards Aatu Raty and William Dufour had impressive camps, demonstrating that they’re closer to the NHL than expected.

Here’s the Islanders’ official opening roster, also pasted below (in controversial line order) for posterity:

Zach Parise - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Kieffer Bellows

Josh Bailey - J-G Pageau - Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Ross Johnston

Oliver Wahlstrom, Nikita Soshnikov

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Alex Romanov - Noah Dobson

Robin Salo - Scott Mayfield

Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

