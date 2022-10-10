Islanders News: How are we feeling about the coming season?

The New York Islanders’ 2022-23 preseason is in the books, with an ugly beginning followed by a satisfying finish under new coach Lane Lambert. Preseason is famously non-predictive of future success, but when we’re dealing with a new coach, we take what scraps we can get to fuel our hopes/anxieties for the new year.

Does it matter that the Islanders two 4-1 losses were in the beginning, and their four preseason wins came as a more “opening night” kind of roster took shape?

[Insert your preferred ::shrug:: emoji here]

Hopeful side: Maybe Lambert’s looser reins unlocks Mathew Barzal’s peak potential, and maybe a guy like Robin Salo excels instead of gets buried in Bridgeport.

Skeptical side: It’s largely the same lineup, and any deviation from the Trotzian norm of recent years could expose one of the goaltenders, if not both.

When the Islanders fired/”relieved” Barry Trotz and promoted Lambert in a week’s time this summer, I was in the “don’t know until we see it” camp. I remain there. But the season is near, so the data points that matter are just around the corner.

So...what say you? Looking on the bright side? Anticipating six months of dread? Do tell.

