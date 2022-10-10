Islanders Anxiety - Episode 213 - Six Months of Playoffs

Mike and Dan wrap up the preseason and look ahead to the start of the Islanders regular season, with a mix of excitement and apprehension.

They talk about the need for the team to have a hot start and not repeat the dreariness of last year’s regular season. They look at a couple of injuries the Islanders are already dealing with (and the expected radio silence on details), the performances of a few prospects and how having some depth and cap space going into the season can only be seen as positives.

In the second half, they make some bold predictions for the upcoming season, rant about the worthlessness of the NHL’s flagship television network and make a massive announcement about new merch you can buy right now.

