Islanders News: It’s October

Training camp has been underway for over a week, and today we flipped our calendars to October. Hockey season inches closer.
The New York Islanders still have twelve days until the puck drops on their season, but they play a preseason game tomorrow night against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Islanders News
- Nikita Soshnikov is giving the NHL another go after three years in the KHL, and his snipe on Tuesday night (as well as the rest of his game that night) left an impression. [Islanders]
- It was a new article yesterday, so I’ll bump it again today: Anders Lee expects we’ll see a “noticeable difference” in the Islanders under Lane Lambert as opposed to Barry Trotz. [The Athletic]
- William Dufour has been impressing at camp. He’s a big boy that can handle the puck. Awhile back, Jean-Gabriel Pageau began reaching out to encourage him, taking him under his wing; he didn’t realize he was too big to fit under his wing. [Newsday]
- The Islanders played a blue-and-white scrimmage for season-ticket holders and then met them afterwards. [Islanders]
- Andrew Gross offers another Island Ice episode, discussing the preseason and Brock Nelson, and answering your questions. [Island Ice]
- Group 1 lines; Simon Holmstrom once again riding with NHL players.
#Isles first group— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 1, 2022
Praise-Barzal-Palmieri
Lee-Nelson-Holmstrom
Johnston-Bardreau-Fasching
Soshnikov-Koivula-(Double shift rotation)
Pelech-Pulock
Romanov-Dobson
Cholowski-Hutton
Varlamov
Schneider
PP work at #Isles camp— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 1, 2022
Dobson, Nelson (playing more among the half-wall) Palmieri, Barzal and Lee at the net.
Ruslan Iskhakov is also watching. Took a few big hits in the scrimmage yesterday. https://t.co/VYCwfQZYIB— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 1, 2022
UPDATE: Group 2 lines; Aatu Räty getting more run on the power play than I might expect.
#Isles second group:— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 1, 2022
Beauvillier-Pageau-Bailey
Bellows-Raty-Wahlstrom
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Durandeau-Andreoff-Dufour
Salo-Mayfield
Aho-Wotherspoon
LaDue-Helgeson
Sorokin
Skarek
Wahlstrom just subbed in for Beauvillier and Bellows subbed for Bailey. https://t.co/493nVL7HAE— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 1, 2022
Elsewhere
- Anaheim Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen was taken off the ice on a stretcher after crashing into the boards. Thankfully, he is alert, conscious, and has full movement in his extremities. [NHL]
- Jake Allen signed a two-year extension with the Montréal Canadiens. [NHL]
- Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe might use Mitch Marner as a defenseman periodically. It’s the kind of idea that just might be crazy enough to work. But I must say, this is what six years of losing in the first round does to a team. [NHL]
- There is an exciting rookie class entering the league this year. Matty Beniers, Owen Power, and Mason MacTavish highlight the list. [NHL]
- When The Athletic runs out of ideas, they just figure out a way to get a little blurb from every beat writer. Today’s instance is a breakout candidate for all 32 teams, and for the Islanders, it’s Oliver Wahlstrom. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...