Islanders News: It’s October

Training camp has been underway for over a week, and today we flipped our calendars to October. Hockey season inches closer.

The New York Islanders still have twelve days until the puck drops on their season, but they play a preseason game tomorrow night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Islanders News

Nikita Soshnikov is giving the NHL another go after three years in the KHL, and his snipe on Tuesday night (as well as the rest of his game that night) left an impression. [Islanders]

It was a new article yesterday, so I’ll bump it again today: Anders Lee expects we’ll see a “noticeable difference” in the Islanders under Lane Lambert as opposed to Barry Trotz. [The Athletic]

William Dufour has been impressing at camp. He’s a big boy that can handle the puck. Awhile back, Jean-Gabriel Pageau began reaching out to encourage him, taking him under his wing; he didn’t realize he was too big to fit under his wing. [Newsday]

The Islanders played a blue-and-white scrimmage for season-ticket holders and then met them afterwards. [Islanders]

Andrew Gross offers another Island Ice episode, discussing the preseason and Brock Nelson, and answering your questions. [Island Ice]

Group 1 lines; Simon Holmstrom once again riding with NHL players.

#Isles first group

Praise-Barzal-Palmieri

Lee-Nelson-Holmstrom

Johnston-Bardreau-Fasching

Soshnikov-Koivula-(Double shift rotation)

Pelech-Pulock

Romanov-Dobson

Cholowski-Hutton

Varlamov

Schneider — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 1, 2022

PP work at #Isles camp

Dobson, Nelson (playing more among the half-wall) Palmieri, Barzal and Lee at the net. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 1, 2022

Ruslan Iskhakov is also watching. Took a few big hits in the scrimmage yesterday. https://t.co/VYCwfQZYIB — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 1, 2022

UPDATE: Group 2 lines; Aatu Räty getting more run on the power play than I might expect.

#Isles second group:

Beauvillier-Pageau-Bailey

Bellows-Raty-Wahlstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Durandeau-Andreoff-Dufour

Salo-Mayfield

Aho-Wotherspoon

LaDue-Helgeson

Sorokin

Skarek — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 1, 2022

Wahlstrom just subbed in for Beauvillier and Bellows subbed for Bailey. https://t.co/493nVL7HAE — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 1, 2022

