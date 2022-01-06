Islanders News: Practicing details, and a question: Your favorite defenseman?

It’s Thursday, We are a week away from the next un-postponed Islanders game.

In the meantime, a few links, and another question (thanks to everyone who answered yesterday’s, which included some great tales of your favorite/first regular season game): Who’s your all-time favorite Islanders defenseman?

If you’re of dynasty age, you might default to Denis Potvin — by far, on an Orr-esque level, the most impressive and dominant defenseman in franchise history. But even then, you might be partial to one of the dynasty’s more likeable characters (Ken Morrow?).

Or maybe you’re strictly a Marc-Andre Bergeron guy.

Personally: Potvin was an all-world force (but I was young, so did I really appreciate what I was watching?). Morrow was a silent but loveable beast. Richard Pilon was the first man to arrive with lethal intent when D*le H*nt*r did the most cowardly act I’ve ever seen on ice. Kasparaitis was a massive guilty pleasure. Adrian Aucoin was a living Festivus symbol, with unending endurance and feats of strength; he arrived at a much-needed time and the entire top four on his 2001-02 squad was a joy.

Since then? Dry spells (Gervais and Campoli are the future!) and some promising current guys who I appreciate, but it’s too early to enter them into my personal pantheon.

Islanders News

With Barry Trotz out and presumably at home on a personal matter, Lane Lambert continued to run practice, and help the squad work on many “details” things. [Athletic]

ICYMI: Perennial head coaching candidate Lambert is doing just fine in this role. [Newsday]

Arthur Staple closes out the No Sleep Till Belmont by answering questions and riffing on many topics, like the Isles’ recent uptick, Lou’s horizon as GM, and his favorite Isle to cover over the years. [Athletic]

On Andrew Gross’ podcast, the Isles didn’t get to play in Seattle yet but Andrew talked to Seattle-based NHL writer Andy Eide. [Newsday]

Here’s Lambert’s media availability. I’m waiting for someone to ask him when he’s gonna wear a shirt that shows off his shoulders and guns like Barry does.

Elsewhere

Last night’s two non-postponed games included the damn Penguins winning their ninth straight, via third-period comeback over the Blues.