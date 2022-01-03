Islanders Anxiety - Episode 185 - Like a Travelling Circus

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders back-to-back wins as they stare down another long break in between games.

They look at the quality play in wins over a depleted Buffalo squad and an Oilers team that’s constantly searching for a solution in goal, and how like Kieffer Bellows and Noah Dobson have taken big steps forward in recent games.

Later, they look at the postponement of their Western Canada trip and the 13-day break the Islanders now face. They wonder how will it affect their chances at getting back in the playoff race, all of the mental gymnastics that will be going on in fans heads and how it will mostly go unnoticed outside of Long Island.

They finish by setting up an alternative programming option, the final of the World Darts Championship, which happens on Monday, January 3rd.

REFERENCES

Gonna be a while before the Islanders play again. World Darts Championship is Monday. You can’t make this stuff up.

- !



UNBELIEVABLE SCENES AS WILLIE BORLAND STRIKES PERFECTION TO WIN THE DECIDING LEG AND ALLY PALLY HAS ABSOLUTELY ERUPTED!



SIMPLY SENSATIONAL pic.twitter.com/blD182wSXm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2021

