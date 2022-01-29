Islanders News: It’s a state of emergency in New York

Well, I asked the New York Islanders to play against a playoff team how they did against the Philadelphia Flyers. Against the Los Angeles Kings, they did not. But at least they did not get shut out.

However, they have another chance to redeem themselves tomorrow against the Minnesota Wild. They were supposed to head into that game against the Wild a little tired on the second half of a back-to-back. Thanks to Winter Storm Kenan, though, their game against the Seattle Kraken this afternoon has been postponed until Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets and prepaid event parking for tomorrow's game will be valid for Wednesday’s game against the Kraken. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 28, 2022

Our reunion with Jordan Eberle will, yet again, have to wait a little longer. You may remember that this afternoon’s now-postponed game was supposed to be our second game against Eberle and the Kraken; the original schedule had the Islanders make their first-ever trip to Seattle on January 4, but covid pushed that game until late February.

So that’s two January games against the NHL’s newest franchise now both moved to February. 2021–22! What a year.

Islanders News

About Thursday night:

It was another loss to a playoff team, which, per Jenny, puts them at 2-13-2 against teams in playoff position. Not good. [LHH]

The Islanders’ comeback attempt simply fell short. That’ll happen when you wait until the final four minutes to try to generate offense. [3 Takeaways]

The Kings clogged the zone well, but the Islanders need to break through it to be successful. Also, Semyon Varlamov gave up a couple of howlers, including one, with about five seconds left in the second period, from the half-boards that was reminiscent of the Game 3-winning overtime goal he conceded to Brad Marchand. [Newsday]

Quinton Byfield, the 2020 no. 2 overall pick, scored his first NHL goal in the Kings’ win. He had the other one of Varly’s woofs. [NHL]

Some other stuff:

Eberle has been anticipating his first game against the Islanders, so the waiting is killing him. It’s making me sad that he didn’t get to enjoy the new arena with his teammates after he helped close the Coliseum in style. [Newsday]

Safe to say that the Isles’ offense could use his possession game, too. Since he left, the Islanders’ already-weak offense has plummeted. There are a lot of reasons for that, but Eberle helped keep possession for him and Mathew Barzal; without Eberle, Barzal’s underlying numbers have dipped a bit. [The Athletic]

On Thursday morning, Ryan Pulock joined his teammates for morning skate and stayed on for more work with the extras. [Isles DTD]

NBC asks the question: Should the Islanders really push for the playoffs or sell off assets? [NBC]

View Clark Gillies’ career and life through some old and new photos. He was always smiling. [NY Post]

Last weekend, the B-Isles took two of three games in a dreaded three-in-three. They’ll visit the Hershey Bears tonight, weather permitting. [Islanders]

Stan Fischler regales us with the tale of the “remarkably underrated” Stefan Persson. [Maven’s Memories]

Elsewhere

Thursday’s and Friday’s NHL scores. Each night, the Rangers dropped regulation games to expansion cousins: Thursday night on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets and last night at home against the Wild, spoiling Henrik Lundqvist Banner Night. Also last night, the Capitals stomped on Dallas.

You may not like it, but when the time comes, we will have an obligation to make Josh Bailey Night top Henrik Lundqvist Night.