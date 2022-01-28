Snowbomb: Islanders vs. Kraken Pushed to Wednesday

With a “bomb cyclone” threatening to drop “as much as 36 inches of snow” on parts of Long Island, the NHL has postponed yet another New York Islanders game. The Seattle Kraken’s first visit to UBS Arena, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been pushed to Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.

A league release modestly cited “the weather-related state of emergency declared by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Islanders’ meeting with the Minnesota Wild set for Sunday night is not (yet?) affected.

While there’s nothing lucky about an insane and fast storm like this nor another postponement in the Islanders’ COVID-rattled season, there’s at least some fortunate coincidence that the Kraken were already scheduled to be in the Northeast for their road trip, and a date was open for a quick reschedule leading into the All-Star Weekend.

Wednesday’s game vs. the Kraken will still mean they’re playing back-to-back, and three times in four nights, but now the schedule is shifted to that happening at the back end:

Sunday vs. the Wild (who play Friday night in Manhattan)

Tuesday vs. the Senators

Wednesday vs. the Kraken

And it makes things a little tougher for Seattle. They play Sunday in Manhattan, Tuesday in Boston vs. the Bruins, then come back for Wednesday’s rescheduled meeting with the Islanders.