Islanders Gameday News: Revived Kings visit the new digs

The New York Islanders host the Los Angeles Kings tonight — around these here parts that means it’s time to remind ourselves that Matt Moulson is Jonathan Quick’s brother-in-law.

I know, right? You’d never expect that, certainly they didn’t mention it 10 times per broadcast back in the day.

The Kings (21-16-6, 3rd in Pacific) are supposed to be rebuilding — or “retooling” as they optimistically describe it these days — around their aging star core. But somewhere along the way they got off to a good start, so they’re part of a pretty entertaining wild card chase out west that realistically includes the Kings, Ducks, Oilers, Stars, Sharks and Jets. (Points-wise, the Flames are in that mix, but they have a COVID-induced batch of games in hand, and former Kings boss Darryl Sutter currently has them murdering opponents.)

Anze Kopitar leads them in points, Quick is getting the majority of starts in goal and doing well, and Dustin Brown is...also playing.

Alas, tonight is an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive.

Islanders news

General preview of tonight’s game: The Kings average the fourth most shots per game in the NHL at 35.4 shots. Conversely, they relinquish the fifth fewest amount... [Isles]

The special teams have been good lately. That sure helps. [Newsday]

The Islanders have to prove it against decent teams like tonight’s opponent. [Post]

It’s a podcast! It’s a live Q&A! It’s sort of both, with the newest Isles beatwriter. [Athletic]

John Tonelli joins the Talkin’ Isles podcast. Yes, he discusses the 1982 dynsaty-saver, playing with Gretzky in LA, and a Clark Gillies story (this was recorded before #9’s death). [Isles]

Stan Fischler shares memories of Gillies. [Isles]

Zach Parise has busted his tail all season, and the rewards may finally be coming. [AMNY]

Mostly without stars, the Isles are built to win with what they have. [WFAN]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Capitals losing at home to the Sharks, and the Blackhawks scoring a bunch of goals against the Red Wings, who scored a slightly smaller bunch.