Islanders News: Philling up on easy points

The Islanders did what they needed to do, outplaying the Flyers and eventually securing two points against a downtrodden division foe. The win pulls the Islanders fully out of the basement and above both the Flyers and Devils, and one point behind the Blue Jackets.

Alas, the top four in the Metro and the top four in the Atlantic are much further away, making their wild card comeback dreams distant. But they’ve won seven of nine (mostly against poor teams, but...) and there’s more than half the schedule left for the Isles; they’ll surely at least make it interesting.

Islanders News

Big night for Zach Parise, whose motor hasn’t stopped all season, and now maybe his luck is starting to change. [LHH]

That’s eight straight wins for the Islanders over the Flyers. (Wow, how things have turned over the last decade.) [Newsday]

But the Flyers got to kind of celebrate one thing, along with the road fans who paid tribute: Keith Yandle now has the NHL ironman record. Isles players shared their respect, too. [Newsday | Post | NHL]

Three Takeaways: After trying new lines and falling into an early hole, they reunited Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal and, boy, that paid off. [Isles]

Thrilling for Parise to get the winner. Is he starting to rediscover his scoring touch? [Post]

Oliver Wahlstrom was back in the lineup (and a bit bloody) after a scratch. [Newsday]

“Zach Parise scored his 396th goal, tying Phil Kessel, Paul Coffey and Dave Keon for 104th place all-time.” [The Skinny]

Can his return help the Isles find the four-line attack they’ve been seeking? [Athletic]

Keith Yandle honoured in Long Island after becoming the NHL’s new “Iron Man” pic.twitter.com/pfrbElYJ2f — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) January 26, 2022

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores include the Penguins winning again, the Hurricanes winning in OT and the Devils getting stomped by the Stars.