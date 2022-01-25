 clock menu more-arrow no yes
We are mourning Reflections on the loss of Clark Gillies

Filed under:

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Put the boots to ‘em [Game #35 Thread]

It’s Keith Yandle’s big night. Let’s celebrate by handing Philly its 13th straight loss.

By Steven E. Smith
/ new
Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders
Playing a lot of games in a row is hard.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Flyers are back again. The New York Islanders host them for the second time in nine days, in addition to visiting Philadelphia last week. Of note, this is Keith Yandle’s 965th consecutive NHL game without missing one, which officially breaks Doug Jarvis’s record. Congratulations to him.

I had planned to post this much, much sooner, and in much more detail, but the MTA just had to be itself again.

Instead, here are tonight’s lines. Anthony Beauvillier rides with his buddy Mathew Barzal for the first time under Barry Trotz.

Ilya Sorokin starts. Let’s do it.

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...