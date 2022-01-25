New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Put the boots to ‘em [Game #35 Thread]

The Flyers are back again. The New York Islanders host them for the second time in nine days, in addition to visiting Philadelphia last week. Of note, this is Keith Yandle’s 965th consecutive NHL game without missing one, which officially breaks Doug Jarvis’s record. Congratulations to him.

Chara congratulates Yandle on his ironman streak record before the game pic.twitter.com/14sbs1mXQG — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) January 26, 2022

I had planned to post this much, much sooner, and in much more detail, but the MTA just had to be itself again.

Instead, here are tonight’s lines. Anthony Beauvillier rides with his buddy Mathew Barzal for the first time under Barry Trotz.

#Isles in warmups

Beauvillier-Barzal-Bailey

Lee-Nelson-Bellows

Parise-Pageau-Wahlstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Chara-Dobson

Pelech-Mayfield

Salo-Greene

Sorokin

— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 26, 2022

Ilya Sorokin starts. Let’s do it.