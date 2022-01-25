Islanders Gameday News: Welcoming our Philly Phriends

The Philadelphia Flyers are back — now they’ve gone 12 in a row without a win — and probably would like nothing more than to end their streak by avoiding getting beaten by the New York Islanders (who’ve finally caught them in the points standings) three times in nine days.

But even if that doesn’t work out, they can still celebrate Keith Yandle claiming the NHL Iron Man record, against some pretty improbable odds considering how they nearly healthy scratched him in his final season in Florida.

Previewing tonight’s game and three keys, while unironically noting that Oliver Wahlstrom — a Saturday scratch — won it last time in the never ending shootout. [Isles]

Yesterdays media availability topic: Yes, Barzal wouldn’t mind having a regular right winger, and yes, sometimes Barry just “throws spaghetti at the wall” to see what sticks. [Newsday]

Prospect Report: Aatu Raty scores a couple more. [Isles]

On the latest Island Ice podcast, Andrew Gross remembers Clark Gillies. [SoundCloud]

ICYMI: Dan and Mike discussed the week on the ice, and then reflect on Gillies. [Islanders Anxiety @ LHH]

They referenced Larry Brooks’ tribute, among others. [Post]

Yesterday in Isles History: Mike Bossy hits 50 in 50. There have been a few “On this day...” history facts about Bossy over the last week, and it’s been jarring to see them at the same time we’re mourning Clark Gillies’ death while also pulling for Bossy in his own cancer fight. [Isles]

Revisiting the adversity and glory of Mathew Barzal’s junior years in Seattle. [Athletic]

From the other side: The Flyers lost. Again. That’s 12. [BSH] They should sell these five players before the deadline. [BSH]

Last night’s NHL scores include the Capitals losing at home in regulation, the Rangers winning a shootout, and Bowel Movement 63 and the Bruins losing at home.