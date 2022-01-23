Islanders Anxiety - Episode 187 - A Phenomena of Emotions

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders three wins and one loss this week and examine the monumental impact of Clark Gillies, who has passed away at 67.
Back-to-back wins against the Flyers and a shutout over the Coyotes boosted the team’s point totals and fan morale. But the devastating news of the passing of a franchise legend immediately put everything into stark perspective. They also talk about a loss to the Maple Leafs that was both more and less demoralizing than usual.
In the second half, they talk about the Islanders’ woeful offense, how its gone inert in a season full of disjointed games and bad luck, and what, if anything, they can do about it in the future.
Finally, they discuss what Gillies meant to the Islanders, the NHL and Long Island, and how fans’ love for the type of player he was on and off the ice still casts a shadow over the team today. RIP Jethro.
REFERENCES
- I wrote about how Clark Gillies was an Islanders legend right from the get-go. And Dom talked about how losing a loved one - even from afar - puts the sport we love so much into perspective.
- Larry Brooks has always had a healthy respect for the dynasty Islanders, and his remembrance of Gillies is a good one.
- Here’s the Nick Kypreos-Justin Bourne segment we talked about, which ran ahead of the Leafs-Islanders game (starts at about 14:00)
PLUGS!
- Make sure to follow @LhhPodcasts on Twitter for all Lighthouse Hockey audio releases, news and announcements.
- Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos Each top quality item is shipped fast, and the product pages have trivia notes you can get lost in. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour tribute shirts, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. Use the code LIGHTHOUSE15 at checkout to save 15% on your order.
- Betway is the official betting partner of the NHL. Play Big Pick for free or play for real (residents in NJ, PA, CO, ID, IA only). Please play responsibly.
- Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio and Rose, all under $15. Available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena.
Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.
Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.
You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.
Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.
Loading comments...