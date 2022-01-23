Islanders Anxiety - Episode 187 - A Phenomena of Emotions

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders three wins and one loss this week and examine the monumental impact of Clark Gillies, who has passed away at 67.

Back-to-back wins against the Flyers and a shutout over the Coyotes boosted the team’s point totals and fan morale. But the devastating news of the passing of a franchise legend immediately put everything into stark perspective. They also talk about a loss to the Maple Leafs that was both more and less demoralizing than usual.

In the second half, they talk about the Islanders’ woeful offense, how its gone inert in a season full of disjointed games and bad luck, and what, if anything, they can do about it in the future.

Finally, they discuss what Gillies meant to the Islanders, the NHL and Long Island, and how fans’ love for the type of player he was on and off the ice still casts a shadow over the team today. RIP Jethro.

