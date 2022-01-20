Islanders News: Just a few schedule changes

With Olympic participation scratched — and some players and agents still chafing about it as if a global pandemic and a highly restrictive country didn’t complicate things — the NHL has pulled off the herculean feat of rescheduling nearly 100 postponed games.

As Dan outlined, it means a suddenly busy February and a really busy March for the Islanders, but we knew to expect something like that after all their postponements.

I can’t say I’m excited about the heavy load this will put on the team. But I can’t say I’m disappointed to have zero reason to force myself to tune into the Olympics at 3 a.m.

Islanders News

Many games shall be made up, and their season shall be one day longer. [LHH | Isles]

The rescheduled games gives the Isles some “certainty” in planning. [Newsday]

Robin Salo believes his game is progressing at the NHL level, and Barry Trotz agrees. [Post]

Chris Botta speaks to Billy Jaffe about his broadcasting career, including the controversial ending to his time broadcasting Islanders games. [Hockey Press Pass]

Remembering longtime Bridgeport fan, “Mama Tiger.” [CT Post]

Barry’s post-game the other night:

“Varlamov was outstanding for us in the shootout.”



Trotz ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/klv8L876Nw — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 19, 2022

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Devils losing at home to the Coyotes, who are the Islanders’ opponent Friday. Also, the Leafs had a lead against the Rangers, then they gave it up, and two goals to Ryan Reaves, to lose. Coach not happy:

"We got exposed today for being a team that was just soft. Soft and purposeless and just kind of playing the game hoping it was gonna work out." —Sheldon Keefe — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) January 20, 2022