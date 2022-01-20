Islanders News: Just a few schedule changes

With Olympic participation scratched — and some players and agents still chafing about it as if a global pandemic and a highly restrictive country didn’t complicate things — the NHL has pulled off the herculean feat of rescheduling nearly 100 postponed games.
As Dan outlined, it means a suddenly busy February and a really busy March for the Islanders, but we knew to expect something like that after all their postponements.
I can’t say I’m excited about the heavy load this will put on the team. But I can’t say I’m disappointed to have zero reason to force myself to tune into the Olympics at 3 a.m.
Islanders News
- Many games shall be made up, and their season shall be one day longer. [LHH | Isles]
- The rescheduled games gives the Isles some “certainty” in planning. [Newsday]
- Robin Salo believes his game is progressing at the NHL level, and Barry Trotz agrees. [Post]
- Chris Botta speaks to Billy Jaffe about his broadcasting career, including the controversial ending to his time broadcasting Islanders games. [Hockey Press Pass]
- Remembering longtime Bridgeport fan, “Mama Tiger.” [CT Post]
Barry’s post-game the other night:
“Varlamov was outstanding for us in the shootout.”— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 19, 2022
Trotz ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/klv8L876Nw
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the Devils losing at home to the Coyotes, who are the Islanders’ opponent Friday. Also, the Leafs had a lead against the Rangers, then they gave it up, and two goals to Ryan Reaves, to lose. Coach not happy:
"We got exposed today for being a team that was just soft. Soft and purposeless and just kind of playing the game hoping it was gonna work out." —Sheldon Keefe— luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) January 20, 2022
- Here’s the NHL announcement and links to the full rescheduling of games. [NHL]
- Dmitry Orlov is suspended two games for kneeing. That’s against the rules. [NHL | TSN]
- Sifting through the aftermath of the Flyers losing both games to the Islanders. [BSH]
- Ideas to improve the All-Star Weekend, a bold Budweiser-supported campaign from the Hockey Diversity Alliance, and more notes. [Sportsnet]
- In this episode of Oilers Misery, we speculate on the room giving up on Mikko Koskinen — to the point that Mark Spector suggests Leon Draisaitl was pissy with Jim Matheson not because he thinks that reporter is an annoying pontificating windbag, but ‘cause he’s just upset with Koskinen. [Sportsnet]
- If you dish, you better be able to take: Several of the things wrong with Matheson’s approach. [Copper & Blue]
- Sixteen stats, and musing on why every team should not be represented at the All-Star event. [Athletic]
- John Klingberg is worth every penny, just not to Dallas as currently constructed. [Defending Big D]
- Jack Eichel could be out “another month or two,” or whatever length is convenient for their salary cap needs. [NHL]
- The Flyers have not talked to pending UFA Claude Giroux about waiving his no-trade clause. [TSN]
- New GM Kent Hughes agrees with 70 million North Americans in believing the Canadiens need some changes. [NHL | Sportsnet]
Loading comments...