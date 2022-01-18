 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers: Need this one too [Game #32]

If you want a chance to eat at the playoff tree, you best grab all the low-hanging fruit.

By Dominik
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
Let’s hug this out while my boy flies away.
The Islanders are in Philadelphia with a chance to get a much-needed regulation sweep.

If they succeed, they’ll send the Flyers to their ninth loss in a row, which would be fun.

As a reminder, this one is broadcast only on ESPN+, for the purposes of better living through multi-channel segmenting.

This is our in-game chat thread.

Follow Flyers news (but commiserate, don’t troll) at Broad Street Hockey.

