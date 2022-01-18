New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers: Need this one too [Game #32]

The Islanders are in Philadelphia with a chance to get a much-needed regulation sweep.
If they succeed, they’ll send the Flyers to their ninth loss in a row, which would be fun.
As a reminder, this one is broadcast only on ESPN+, for the purposes of better living through multi-channel segmenting.
#Isles in warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 18, 2022
Lee-Barzal-Parise
Beauvillier-Nelson-Bailey
Bellows-Pageau-Wahlstrom
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Chara-Dobson
Pelech-Mayfield
Salo-Greene
Varlamov
Sorokin
This is our in-game chat thread.
Follow Flyers news (but commiserate, don’t troll) at Broad Street Hockey.
