Islanders Anxiety - Episode 186 - I Want That Team Again

Mike and Dan recap a win and a loss and look into some possible trades the Islanders can make to bolster their defense in this (possibly already lost) season.

They talk about an exciting but undisciplined win over the Devils and a depressing, ineffective shutout loss to the Caps at a time when any loss is a bad one. They also peek at the schedule ahead, which offers the Islanders an opportunity to pick up some points against some less-than-intimidating competition.

Later, they throw around names like Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg and Hampus Lindholm as possible trade targets this season. Who would cost the most, who would be the best fit and which Islander would have to go the other way? We don’t know but we need to discuss something during this very strange season.

Finally, they talk a little about their new podcast project, “Weird Islanders.” Check out the first episode - about Brian Rolston - now.

REFERENCES

PLUGS!

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.