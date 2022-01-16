Islanders Anxiety - Episode 186 - I Want That Team Again

Mike and Dan recap a win and a loss and look into some possible trades the Islanders can make to bolster their defense in this (possibly already lost) season.
They talk about an exciting but undisciplined win over the Devils and a depressing, ineffective shutout loss to the Caps at a time when any loss is a bad one. They also peek at the schedule ahead, which offers the Islanders an opportunity to pick up some points against some less-than-intimidating competition.
Later, they throw around names like Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg and Hampus Lindholm as possible trade targets this season. Who would cost the most, who would be the best fit and which Islander would have to go the other way? We don’t know but we need to discuss something during this very strange season.
Finally, they talk a little about their new podcast project, “Weird Islanders.” Check out the first episode - about Brian Rolston - now.
REFERENCES
- We barely talked about it but hey! Adam Pelech is an All Star.
- Mike writes at Action Network about this season of Haves and Have Nots. Like, really, really Have Nots.
- Check out “Weird Islanders.” We talk about Brian Rolston. Remember that whole thing? It was weird.
PLUGS!
- Make sure to follow @LhhPodcasts on Twitter for all Lighthouse Hockey audio releases, news and announcements.
- Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos Each top quality item is shipped fast, and the product pages have trivia notes you can get lost in. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour tribute shirts, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. Use the code LIGHTHOUSE15 at checkout to save 15% on your order.
- Betway is the official betting partner of the NHL. Play Big Pick for free or play for real (residents in NJ, PA, CO, ID, IA only). Please play responsibly.
- Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio and Rose, all under $15. Available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena.
Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.
Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.
You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.
Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.
Loading comments...