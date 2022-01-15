Islanders Matinee Gameday: Capitals’ 1st Visit to Elmont [Game #30]

This afternoon the Islanders host the Washington Capitals (20-8-9), who are making their first visit to the new digs in Elmont, where the building at Belmont Park is starting to “feel like home.” Maybe it just needed a full-throated Josh Bailey Song rendition.

The Capitals are just 21 points ahead in the standings, though the Islanders do have {blinks at standings} eight games in hand.

Leave First Islanders Goal picks here for this 2 p.m. EST start.

Islanders News

Notes and preview for this afternoon’s game: J-G Pageau and Sebastian Aho were back at practice yesterday after attending the birth of their respective children. [Isles]

Yesterday’s escalating surprise of news was: Ross Johnston gets a hearing for that check that was called a minor on the ice; Ross Johnston gets suspended three games. [LHH | Newsday | NHL]

On feeling more at home at UBS Arena. [Newsday | Athletic]

Impossible to separate their recent little run of success (granted, against non-playoff position teams) from the power play actually contributing. It’s 10 for its last 30, getting pucks to the net more quickly. [Post]

Adam Pelech was a surprise selection for All-Star Weekend’s goal-fest, but it’s his defense that got him there. [Isles]

Back from personal leave but still in COVID Protocol, Barry Trotz has a plan for guiding the oft-postponed Isles through the buys stretch ahead. [Post]

Alex Ovechkin returned to practice Friday and is expected to play this afternoon. [NHL]

Maven’s Memories: The Isles were a doormat throughout their expansion season, but there was that 9-7 win at Boston Garden... [Isles]

Yesterday in Isles history: Denis Potvin becomes the first defenseman to score 300 goals, and Evgeni Nabokov reached 300 wins. [Isles]

And looking back to Thursday’s win over the Devils, in that cinematic way:

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included a bunch of games out West, plus the Panthers torching the visiting Stars.