Islanders News: Stringing some wins together for Papas Pageau and Aho

Man, it was nice to see the New York Islanders in action, fairly healthy, and giving fans in the new building reason to bring it alive. The Josh Bailey goal gave them a chance to sing, too.

Another step in the right direction to at least keep this season interesting.

Islanders News

A win and an All-Star nod, among other topics, including...Islander TWINS!

#Isles News: Sebastian Aho and JG Pageau will not be in the lineup tonight after both their wives delivered babies today. Everyone is healthy and doing well. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 14, 2022

About last night:

Very effective work from Parise on the first two goals. Sweet winning combo between Barzal and Bailey. Just keep doing it for 50 more games and we might be on to something! [LHH]

Three Takeaways: Coming out of the break strong, or at least finding two points one way or another. [Isles]

Nice way to end the 12-day break. [Newsday]

Barzal: “Let 12 days of emotion out. It felt good.” [NHL | Post]

The Devils had to dress their EBUG Kyle Shapiro and he had some fun with it. [NHL]

Jon Gillies did his part, but the Devils in front of him did not. [All About The Jersey]

Not only, but also:

Adam Pelech has been selected for All-Star Weekend in Vegas. [Newsday | Isles]

With all the bizarre disruptions of this season, all the Isles and their fans can do is think positive. [Newsday]

The Coaches Lane

With Trotz in protocol, Lane Lambert was the lead again and spoke with media afterward.

“He [ Sorokin] clearly made some big saves at key moments. Both have our goalies have done that. He had two or three that were important.”



Lambert ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fPEd0AheBY — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 14, 2022

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores included the Bruins winning their fourth in a row (Tuukka Rask returned, and David Pastrnak scored all three goals) and the Blue Jackets destroying the Hurricanes in Raleigh.

Here are the NHL All-Star jerseys...:

...and here are the NHL All-Star rosters, which include...Adam Pelech for a 3-on-3 tournament? Cobra may surprise us, you never know. Jordan Eberle will represent Seattle. [NHL]

Also, the U.S. announced its non-NHLer Olympic team, with 15 NCAAers and 13 NHL-drafted players. [NHL | ESPN]

Eric Staal has signed a PTO with the Wild’s AHL team so he can prep for the Olympics. [NHL]

Keep an eye on: Alex Ovechkin (also named to the All-Star rosters) missed practice to tend to a nagging upper body injury. [TSN]

Mike Smith is injured again. [CTV]

The city of Calgary now seeks a neutral third party to help find common ground on an arena deal with the Flames. [Sportsnet]

When will Evander Kane decide on a team? (And do you care?) [TSN]

Gary Bettman met with Quebec representatives (virtually) so they could tell him again they want NHL hockey, and he could tell them again there are no franchises available. [Sportsnet]

Kevin Hayes returned to he and his late brother’s hometown. Pretty tough interview, gracefully handled: