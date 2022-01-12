Islanders News: Pulock and Trotz enter Covid protocol

As of now, it appears that tomorrow night’s game between the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils will go on as scheduled. The Devils’ outbreak seems to be somewhat contained, and Covid has mostly run through the Islanders’ system (though not entirely, as you’ll see below).

But, as most of the last two calendar years have been, everything is a little touch-and-go. So we’ll see if the game happens.

Islanders News

Head coach Barry Trotz, who just returned from grieving his mother’s passing, is now in Covid protocol and may miss the next two games. [Newsday]

Ryan Pulock, who recently started skating in his rehab from his foot injury, also entered protocol. [Isles DTD]

They're already putting that New York Times money to use: The Athletic now has NHL Player Cards with data visualizations. Here are the Isles.

The Islanders’ prospect pool won its race to the bottom. Scott Wheeler ranks them no. 31, ahead of only the expansion Seattle Kraken, who basically have only one draft’s worth of prospects. [The Athletic]

The B-Isles took five of six points from their recent homestand, and both Otto Koivula and Michael Dal Colle have point streaks of at least five games. [Bridgeport Report]

Meanwhile, two of the Isles’ cadre of Finnish prospects, Aatu Räty and Eetu Liukas, recorded two-point games last week. Take that, Wheeler! [Prospect Report]

Something new to look forward to today:

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins winning again. Hooray.