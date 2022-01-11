 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders News: Let’s get weird

We are so close to seeing some games again, maybe.

The New York Islanders have 11 games (we think) scheduled before what should be the NHL All-Star break next month. Will they get the games in? Will they get on their much-hoped-for roll?

They’d better.

Islanders News

  • New podcast series! What is a “Weird Islander” and what makes Brian Rolston one? Carey Haber helps lay down some ground rules for a series that will tackle random vets like Rolston, who is skating at IceWorks, and much more as they fall down the rabbit hole of weirdness. [On LHH, and wherever podcasts are sold]
  • The Isles still expect, er hope, er you know, to play Thursday. [Newsday]
  • “It was just a blender every night.” The structure-dependent Islanders will enjoy a healthy lineup after dealing with so much COVID-affected chaos... [Athletic]
  • ...which is a good thing, because if they have any hope of coming back into the race, it’s now or never. [Athletic]
  • “I had never heard anyone, athlete or not, be that open, and that just really struck a chord with me.” Who knows how many people there are like Gabriella Smith, who have been helped by Robin Lehner being so vocal about mental health? There are a ton in this article alone. [Athletic]

So the Devils (Thursday’s opponent) had yesterday’s game postponed, and the Flyers (next Monday and Tuesday’s opponent) had tonight’s game postponed. Hopefully we get their AHL squads.

Elsewhere

Last night’s non-postponed games included the Capitals falling again, as the Bruins scored six unanswered.

  • That included a five-point night for Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk. [NHL]
  • The Bruins’ next step in their Tuukka Rask rehab experiment is undefined. [NHL]
  • Stars coach Rick Bowness was fired $25,000 for his tirade after his team gave up two late power play goals to lose in St. Louis. [TSN]
  • How a call with his former (and future) coach Darryl Sutter set Jets coach and 1000-game NHL player Dave Lowry on a coaching path. [Sportsnet]
  • The Sabres will give hyped prospect Jack Quinn his NHL debut. [NHL]
  • The NHLPA officially filed a grievance on the termination of Evander Kane, whose agent says there’s lots of interest. [TSN]
  • NHL agent all but lobbies for a Mark Giordano trade back to the Flames. [Sportsnet]

