Islanders News: Let’s get weird

The New York Islanders have 11 games (we think) scheduled before what should be the NHL All-Star break next month. Will they get the games in? Will they get on their much-hoped-for roll?

They’d better.

New podcast series! What is a “Weird Islander” and what makes Brian Rolston one? Carey Haber helps lay down some ground rules for a series that will tackle random vets like Rolston, who is skating at IceWorks, and much more as they fall down the rabbit hole of weirdness. [On LHH, and wherever podcasts are sold]

The Isles still expect, er hope, er you know, to play Thursday. [Newsday]

“It was just a blender every night.” The structure-dependent Islanders will enjoy a healthy lineup after dealing with so much COVID-affected chaos... [Athletic]

...which is a good thing, because if they have any hope of coming back into the race, it’s now or never. [Athletic]

“I had never heard anyone, athlete or not, be that open, and that just really struck a chord with me.” Who knows how many people there are like Gabriella Smith, who have been helped by Robin Lehner being so vocal about mental health? There are a ton in this article alone. [Athletic]

So the Devils (Thursday’s opponent) had yesterday’s game postponed, and the Flyers (next Monday and Tuesday’s opponent) had tonight’s game postponed. Hopefully we get their AHL squads.

NHL postpones tomorrow night's Hurricanes at Philadelphia game because of COVID-19 issues impacting the Flyers.#Isles scheduled for a home-and-home with the Flyers next Monday and Tuesday nights. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 11, 2022

Last night’s non-postponed games included the Capitals falling again, as the Bruins scored six unanswered.