Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 1 - Brian Rolston (with guest Carey Haber)

First episode of a brand new LHH podcast! What is a “Weird Islander” and what makes Brian Rolston one? We ask guest Carey Haber and lay down some ground rules for the show going forward.

We talk about the trade that brought Rolston to the Islanders, the team of disgruntled veterans who no doubt wondered how they all washed up at Nassau Coliseum that season, how many ways there are to skin a cat and... wait, who is skating at IceWorks? And that’s barely the entrance to the rabbit hole we fall down. We cover a lot of ground in one episode so we hope you enjoy.

Yeah, yeah, we need to work on the outro. Thanks again to Carey for coming on. Follow him on twitter at @Habermetrics.

Please let us know in the comments (constructively, please) what you think of the show. And we’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two following criteria:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can.