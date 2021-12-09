Islanders Gameday News: Going for two

The New York Islanders return home after a quick trip up to the Canadian capital. They are back in town to host the Nashville Predators. The Islanders are still looking for their first win in their new home, UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

It’s also a chance for the Islanders to ride the wave of Tuesday night’s victory over the Ottawa Senators. Yes, Ottawa is not a good team. But the argument would go that a good team like the Islanders just needed something to knock them out of their spiral to get back on track—and it’s plausible for the Islanders.

I mean, look at the pundits discussing them being so far out at the Thanksgiving cut-off: No one has officially written them off because they know that the Isles could rip off a ten-game win streak to re-enter the race. But to win ten in a row, they must first win two in a row, and tonight is the Isles’ first chance to put together a little winning streak since their two-game winning streak in early November.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s contest at the ‘Yoob against Barry Trotz’s first NHL team. [Islanders]

Darren Dreger went on Canadian radio to announce that Isles GM and President Lou Lamoriello will not just let the season go up in flames. [TSN]

The Islanders are feeling a lot more confident after their first win in a month. [Newsday]

Everything just feels different around the team. They didn’t sound like a funeral parlor after a game for once. [NY Post]

They just “have to keep digging [them]selves out.” [amNY]

Before Trotz puts Oliver Wahlstrom on the first line, he wants to see Wahlstrom “evolve.” [amNY]

On the latest episode of Hockey Press Pass, Chris Botta plays an old clip of him interviewing Bill Torrey about the Pierre Turgeon and Steve Thomas trades, as well as drafting Darius Kasparaitis and Zigmund Palffy.

The Anatoli Golyshev era is coming to an end. The KHL import who didn’t even get a game in during the COVID outbreak — not a good sign, that — is on waivers:

FWIW - Golyshev has 26 shots in 15 AHL GP (1.73). That's not good... Tweeners like Andreoff (2.94), Koivula (2.12), Czarnik (2.83), Panik (2.46) are way ahead of him.



And Golyshev, who's 26, is no kid. Not generating shots in the AHL? Not a great sign. But those are just stats. — Carey (@habermetrics) December 8, 2021

Toy drive!

This week we dropped off holiday toys to @NorthwellHealth’s @Cohen_Childrens and other local hospitals across the area. ⁰⁰The 500+ gifts will help spread some holiday cheer to children this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/65yVj51YYd — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 8, 2021

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Avalanche hanging a touchdown on the Rangers and the Devils shutting out the Flyers, bringing Philadelphia’s winless streak to ten games. Also, Bruce Boudreau is 2-0-0 with the Canucks.