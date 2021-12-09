Islanders Anxiety - Episode 182 - Coming Back to Life

Mike and Dan breath a sigh of relief as the Islanders win an actual game and start putting points together. They just need to keep doing that.

They talk about a big win in Ottawa in which they finally looked like themselves again and the three extra inning losses that preceded it that had some good signs as well. They discuss the elevated recent play of Noah Dobson and the possible return of that elusive teammate - Lady Luck.

Later, they look ahead to games against the Predators and Devils, the placing of Anatolii Golyshev on unconditional waivers and the midday fury about it, and welcome a new addition to the Islanders beat. Good luck, man.

Whether he realizes it or not, Nick Holden gets it.

“That was kind of a weird game, I didn’t feel like we gave them much and then they’d score a goal,” said Holden. “I think they had three goals on 12 shots and it’s one of those games where you almost feel defeated because they’re scoring, but you’re not giving them a bunch.”

Welcome aboard, Kevin Kurz. We’ll order you a red cap and a Speedo.

