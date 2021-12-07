New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators: Someone will win [Game #21]

It’s the battle of Previously Covid-Ravaged Teams!

Both sit on 15 points, which is...not good. For the Islanders, that’s after 20 games and for the Senators, that’s after 23 games. The Isles have scored 38 goals, Ottawa 60. The Isles have conceded 61 goals, Ottawa 88.

The Islanders expected to be contenders this season, while the Senators expected to be in the playoff conversation, at least. One quarter of the season down, it’s not looking promising for either squad.

But that’s why they play the games. After a whole month, 11 games, without a win, and three extra-time losses in a row, maybe the Islanders are “due,” as they say.

You would hope. This is a 7 p.m. EST start in Ottawa, MSG+ coverage.

Barry Trotz, asked about Brady Tkachuk family similarities with papa, Keith: “Oh yeah. Net-front. Lots of chatter. Gets emotionally involved, involved in the fight, if you will.”