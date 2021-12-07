Islanders Gameday News: Two teams in the ditch

The New York Islanders (5-10-5) take their remarkable 11-game winless streak to Ottawa, where the Senators have an even more abysmal record (7-15-1), but are coming off a shootout win in Newark last night to make a nice little three-game win streak for the first time this season.

The Islanders haven’t won in over a month, though they must grasp some solace from having reached overtime in their last three games and steadily getting their COVID players back. Casey Cizikas is the last guy remaining out on COVID protocol, while Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock remain out due to non-viral injuries.

Islanders News

First, how are the key absences doing?

Trotz: Cizikas did not travel, has yet to resume skating.

Nelson has resumed some skating (doesn't sound close, though)

Pulock as not resumed skating. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 7, 2021

Here’s Barry Trotz’s pre-game availability. He says Matt Martin is available:

Trotz Pregame Availability pic.twitter.com/5L5ZRGFcJt — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 7, 2021

Official site game preview.

After his late equalizer, you knew this would be the between games topic: It took some injuries and an increased role, but Noah Dobson is starting to blossom. [Post | Newsday]

It’s a new, Islanders-specific home for the home team, but UBS Arena is also meant to be a premier concert space and make the location a can’t miss tourist destination. [Sports Business Journal]

The always-heartwarming Islanders holiday toy shopping event. [Isles photos]

Andy Andreoff scored in his return to the Baby Islanders, but Bridgeport lost to Charlotte. [BP Isles]

On Ted Nolan, who has not found NHL work since his brief stints with the Islanders and return to Buffalo. [TSN]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the aforementioned Devils shootout loss, the Flyers giving up 7 again in Mike Yeo’s debut as head guy, the Penguins torching the Kraken and the Capitals picking up a shootout win. #MetroNeverStops