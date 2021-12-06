 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders News: Skid at 11, no solace in incremental progress

No moral victories for losses to other bad teams.

Chicago Blackhawks v New York Islanders
Everything’s a bit of a jumble right now.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Well, here we are. It is Dec. 6, 30 days since the New York Islanders’ last victory.

Sunday night they did several of the things a team needs to do to have a chance at a win ... except finish, including the shootout where the coin never flipped for them, because this team largely cannot score.

As Barry Trotz said in post-game, there are things they’re doing that are better than they were at their nadir...but it’s a low bar.

They’ll try to end the 11-game skid Tuesday in Ottawa, where the Senators somehow have even fewer points than the Islanders, though they are coming off a 6-5 OT win over the Avalanche, because the Sens can score.

Islanders News

Here was Barry Trotz’s postgame. The coach said he liked a lot about the game — power play, work ethic, saves, continuing to fight — but it feels like 10 minutes of sadness:

  • About last night: More misery for the Isles, nice conclusion to Chicago’s road trip. [LHH | Newsday | Sun-Times | Second City Hockey]
  • Rummaging for silver linings: The power play, incredibly, provides some hope. [AM NY | Post]
  • It was Semyon Varlamov’s first game since before the COVID pause; he looked pretty good. [Newsday]
  • The latest former Islander to take over behind the Blackhawks bench, Derek King was happy to be back and take in the long-sought replacement for Nassau Coliseum. [Newsday]
  • Coverage news: The Athletic announced that Kevin Kurz, who’s long been a great read on the Sharks beat, will now cover the Islanders. [Athletic]

Elsewhere

Lots of breaking news last night and this morning, with changes in Vancouver and Philadelphia. Here are the scores, which include the Flyers getting trounced in coach-firing fashion, and the Blue Jackets winning in regulation.

  • Last night news broke that the Canucks were finally firing Jim Benning as GM. Travis Green is also out as coach. [Nucks Misconduct | NHL]
  • It may be one of those cases where fan outrage reached such a fever pitch that the franchise had to make the firings now. [Sportsnet]
  • Bruce is back! Boudreau gets the nod to coach the Canucks. [Vancouver is Awesome]
  • The Flyers are firing coach Alain Vigneault [BSH | ESPN] after this horrifying blowout loss to the Lightning. [NHL | BSH]
  • The Leafs’ point streak ended with what they called an officiating “gong show” in Winnipeg. [Sportsnet]
  • Meanwhile, Connor McDavid was tossed with a major, and the Kings ran away with it against the Kings. [Sportsnet]
  • Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin is IR but only expected to miss about a week. [NHL]
  • No cap shenanigans, just rehab: Nikita Kucherov is skating again with the Lightning. [NHL]

