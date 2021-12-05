Islanders Back-to-Back News: Is it possible that both teams lose tonight?

As much as both teams might try to do otherwise, one team has to win tonight’s game between the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks. It’s the immovable object against the unstoppable force, but for ineptitude. Maybe, just maybe, the Isles will get two points tonight.

I didn’t get a chance to watch last night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, but at least the Islanders scored some freakin’ goals. Hopefully, that was a harbinger of things to come and not just a quick flash in the pan. And I hope, also, that Nick Leddy is doing well—I’m happy to see him back in a beard.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders News

About last night:

Okay, Step 1 was to get a standings point: accomplished Thursday and Saturday. Step 2 was to score more than one goal: accomplished Saturday. Step 3: two points? [LHH]

Special teams seemed to improve ever so slightly. [3 Takeaways]

Oliver Wahlstrom, streaky scorer that he is, recorded two goals. [Rapid Recap]

Whatever positive you want to take away from it, the losing streak is at 10 games. So, yeah. [Newsday]

Wahlstrom is the first Islander ever to score two power play goals and get in a fight in the same game. What a factoid. [NYI Skinny]

Moving on:

A preview of tonight: Thankfully, Chicago might actually suck more than us.

Leddy thinks the Isles will figure it out. Come home, Nicholas. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include basically every Metro team we needed to lose winning their games, so that’s nice.