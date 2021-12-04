Islanders Gameday News: In Detroit, with trepidation

The New York Islanders, winless in nine and with just one paltry point over this disastrous and potentially season-killing run, visit Detroit tonight in hopes of turning things around.

Their streak of regulation losses ended Thursday at home to the Sharks, but they still managed only one goal in that one, and they remain without leading goalscorer Brock Nelson, among others.

There aren’t a lot of reasons for hope tonight other than: 1) everybody wins a game, sometimes, and 2) maybe the guys returning from Covid protocol and the pause will have a little more of their legs under them.

The Wings have some handsome rookies in Rookie of the Month Lucas Raymond and defenseman Moritz Seider. Tyler Bertuzzi is still out because of COVID. We’ll learn later in the day if there’s anymore exciting COVID news for the Isles.

Game time is 7 p.m. EST on MSG+.

Islanders News

Game preview from the official site. [Isles]

The goals, they have not come for the 32nd-ranked offense. [Newsday]

With the Isles in this big hole, a chat with Michael Peca on how the 2002-03 squad dug out. (Alas, that was before the shootout era.) [Post]

Catching up with Stan Fischler, who’s retired and enjoying Israel, while staying tapped into hockey and continuing to write. [Newsday]

Bridgeport has back-to-back afternoon home games this weekend vs. Utica and Charlotte. [CT Post | BP Isles]

The Isles miss Nick Leddy and Jordan Eberle, of course, but issues go beyond those absences. [The Hockey Writers]

St. John’s University has partnered with the Isles and the new arena on stuff. [Isles]

Alright let's talk about false hopes here:



In order to reach 95 points, the Isles need to play at a 105 point pace over the next 64.



It's a 109 point pace to reach 98.



It's a 103 point pace to reach 93.



Either way the hill is steep, but 93-95 still seems BARELY attainable. — Carey (@habermetrics) December 4, 2021

Ex-Islanders News

Nick Leddy is logging 22 minutes a game, providing steady defense, puck movement and “veteran presence” for the Wings, which makes him the perfect trade target for a team that lost a key left defenseman over the summer. [Detroit Free Press]

Indeed, Leddy is one of four prime trade candidates on the Wings this season. [Winging It In Motown]

This was fun: Dangle and the ol’ Backhand of Judgment from Frans in Germany (2:40 mark):

Nick Leddy says he met up with some of his "good buddies" on #Isles last night. "That's a good group there. They know how to win." Said it was a "bit of a scare" watching ex-teammates go through COVID-19 outbreak. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 4, 2021

Two ex-Isles at #RedWings morning skate. Nick Leddy (white jersey) defending with Thomas Greiss in net. pic.twitter.com/dntIa83L7u — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 4, 2021

Sounds like Thomas Greiss will not face his former team, however, unless the Isles score lots (ha) and chase Alex Nedelijkovic.

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Rangers beating those Sharks, 1-0, and the Devils getting stomped by the Jets.