Islanders Gameday News: Starting again, again.

Everything is subject to change — it always is in 2021 — but as morning broke on Thursday it looked like the New York Islanders’ latest COVID-related pause was about to end, and they’d be in action once again. The Buffalo Sabres, who played Wednesday night at home (a 4-3 regulation loss to the Devils), are the Isles’ first non-postponed opponent after the winter break.

The Islanders had no activity or media availability yesterday, so we’ll learn today if anyone new has joined Brock Nelson, Anthony Beauvillier, Oliver Wahlstrom, Cal Clutterbuck and Zach Parise on the COVID Protocol list. They will also be without Kyle Palmieri, who has yet to return to skating.

As some solace to some of the above, the NHL and NHLPA agreed to updated protocols that reduce the isolation time for positive cases from 10 to 5 days (if fully vaccinated and free of symptoms), reflecting CDC updates as the virus that has caused a global pandemic and 5 million-plus deaths continues to evolve, bob and weave while laughing at humanity, Earth’s short-term occupants.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.

Islanders News

Elsewhere

Last night’s non-postponed scores included that Devils win, the Rangers losing in regulation to the Panthers, and the Capitals ending the Predators’ streak.